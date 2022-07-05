The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the result of UGET 2022 today, July 5. Candidates can download their results from the official website comedk.org using their Application Seq No/User ID and Password.

Applicants should keep the COMEDK score card 2022 safely for the admission process. The exam was conducted on June 19.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E combined entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises a single-window counselling process.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website comedk.org On the homepage, click on the result link Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.