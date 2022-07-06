The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2022 session 1 was held from June 24 to 30 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in single shift, reads the notice.

The JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

Steps to download JEE Main final answer key 2022

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Go to “JEE(Main) – 2022 (Session 1) – PROVISIONAL FINAL KEY B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I)” The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.