The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has declared the results of recruitment exams for various posts. Candidates can check and download their results at the official website fssai.gov.in.

The FSSAI conducted the CBT and Written Examinations for various posts advertised under Advertisement No. DR-04/2021 from March 28 to 31. The answer keys were released on April 5.

Candidates can check their marks by using Application Sequence No. and password till July 21. The list of candidates (in alphabetical order) shortlisted for document verification has also been released for the posts of Assistant, IT (Assistant), Hindi Translator and Junior Assistant Grade-1.

Likewise, the list of candidates shortlisted for CBT-2 for the posts of Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Assistant Manager (IT), Assistant Manager and Personal Assistant has also been eleased.

Steps to check FSSAI result 2022:

Visit official website fssai.gov.in Go to “Jobs@fssai (Careers)” and click on Score Card link for the relevant post Login using candidate user ID and password The FSSAI result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to FSSAI result 2022.

FSSAI has notified a total of 254 vacancies, of which 4 vacancies are for the post of Food Analyst, 125 for Technical Officer, 37 for Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO), 4 for Assistant Manager (IT), 4 for Assistant Manager, 33 for Assistant, 1 for Hindi Translator, 19 for Personal Assistant, 3 for IT Assistant, 3 for Junior Assistant Grade- 1, 6 for Assistant Director, 9 for Assistant Director (Technical), and 6 for Deputy Manager. The posts have been notified in two separate advertisements.