Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam calendar for the month of August 2022. The exam calendar is available on the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC will conduct the Selection Post Examination, Phase-X, 2022 from August 1-5. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2065 vacancies in different regions.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2021 will be conducted in computer-based test mode from August 8 to 10, followed by the CGL Tier 3 exam (pen and paper) on August 21. The Commission held the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2021, from April 11 to 21 in the Computer-Based Mode and the result was announced on July 4.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” the notice said.

Here’s SSC calendar August 2022.