Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview letter for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2021. Candidates can download their interview letters from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 1285 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. The interview is scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to August 5, 2022, in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 623 vacancies.

Earlier, the Commission had released the UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021 result. The exam was conducted on March 23, 24, 25 and 27 in three districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the interview letter

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Letter :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW LETTER FOR ADVT. NO.-A-1/E-1/2021,PCS EXAMINATION-2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview letter Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates of UPPSC PCS 2021 will be shortlisted on the basis of three-stage selection process - Preliminary, Main, and Personality Test. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will appear for the UPPSC Main exam which will be a written exam after which a Viva-Voce/Personality test round will be conducted.

