Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final result for the post of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant in Bihar Police. Candidates can download their results from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 1998 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment. The PET was conducted from June 10 to 26, 2022.

The Bihar Police recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 2,213 vacancies of which, Police SI position has 1998 vacancies and Sergeant posts are 198.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Results: Final Selection List of Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

