The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card for the state Integrated Common Entrance Test or AP ICET-2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET.

The Andhra University, Vishakapatnam will conduct the AP ICET 2022 on July 25 for admission to first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

The Preliminary answer key will be released on July 27 at 6.00 PM and the last date to raise objections is July 29. The final answer key, result and ranks will be released on August 8, 2022.

Steps to download AP ICET admit card 2022:

Visit official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET Click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link Key in your Registration Number, Date of Birth and submit

The AP ICET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download AP ICET admit card 2022.