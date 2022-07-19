Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has once again deferred the examination date for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar due to unavoidable reasons. The new schedule will be released in due course of time.

The written (objective) competitive examination will be conducted in September 2022. The exam will consist of total of 75 marks. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 28, 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

Direct link to the exam syllabus.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40,506 vacancies of Head Teacher, of which 13761 posts are reserved for female candidates. Candidates can check the District-wise Roster vacancies here.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.