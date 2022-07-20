Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit cards for the typing tests for the post of Clerk, Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Clerk typing test will be conducted from July 22 for candidates who have qualified the written exam. PSSSB conducted the written exams for the post of Clerk, Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts in December last year and the result was announced in May.

Steps to download PSSSB Clerk admit card 2022:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the admit card link for Clerk under Current News Click on the download admit card link Enter Application No, Date of Birth and submit The PSSSB Clerk typing test admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download PSSSB Clerk admit card 2022.

PSSSB has notified over 400 vacancies for the post of Clerk in three different advertisements. Under Advt No 18/2021 and 19/2021, 212 Clerk IT and 203 Clerk Accounts posts have been notified respectively.