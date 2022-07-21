The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the hall ticket of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test or TS EdCET 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EdCET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 26 in three shifts — 9.00 to 11.00 AM, 12.30 to 2.30 PM and 4.00 to 6.00 PM in 19 regional centers (17 in TS and 2 in AP - Kurnool & Vijayawada).

TS EdCET will be conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE for admissions to BEd (Two years) regular courses in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

Steps to download TS EDCET hall ticket 2022:

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link

Key in your Registration Number, Date of Birth and submit

The TS EDCET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download TS EDCET admit card 2022.