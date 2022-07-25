Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Principal (Group A) recruitment exam. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC Principal competitive exam was conducted on July 24. The recruitment exams will be held for 119 posts of Principal in the state Department of School Education of Punjab. PPSC will conduct a Competitive Examination, followed by document scrutiny and interview.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till July 28. The question paper of Set A, B, C, D and the answer key of Set A, B, C, D of the exam has been released.

Here’s PPSC principal answer key notice.

Steps to download PPSC Principal answer key 2022

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Public Notice Regarding Objections In The Answer Key For Recruitment To 119 Posts Of Principal Group-A In The Department Of School Education Govt Of Punjab Updated 24-07-2022” under Announcement tab

Click on “ANSWER KEY ALL SETS UPDATED 24-07-2022”

The PPSC Principal answer key will appear on the screen Download and match with question paper.

Direct link to PPSC Principal answer key 2022.