RRB NTPC typing test admit card released for Levels 5, 2
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) for NTPC Levels 5 and 2. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The RRB NTPC typing tests will be held from August 12 onwards. The RRB NTPC CBT-2 Level 5, 2 results were announced on July 18 and shortlisted candidates have been called for typing test.
Steps to download RRB NTPC admit card 2022:
- Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the admit card link
- Key in your Registration Number, date of birth and submit
- The RRB NTPC typing test admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.
The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.
Level 5 is for the posts of Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper while Level 2 is Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper.