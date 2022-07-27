Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) for NTPC Levels 5 and 2. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC typing tests will be held from August 12 onwards. The RRB NTPC CBT-2 Level 5, 2 results were announced on July 18 and shortlisted candidates have been called for typing test.

Steps to download RRB NTPC admit card 2022:

Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your Registration Number, date of birth and submit

The RRB NTPC typing test admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download RRB NTPC typing test admit card.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

Level 5 is for the posts of Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper while Level 2 is Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper.