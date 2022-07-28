The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced the dates of the computer-based test (CBT) stage 2 for recruitment to various posts. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website fssai.gov.in.

The FSSAI CBT 2 will be held on September 23 and 24. The exams for Assistant Manager and Assistant Manager (IT) will be held on day 1, followed by Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO) and Technical Officer on day 2.

The FSSAI conducted the CBT and Written Examinations for various posts advertised under Advertisement No. DR-04/2021 from March 28 to 31. The results were announced on July 6. Shortlisted candidates will appear for the CBT 2 exam.

FSSAI has notified a total of 254 vacancies, of which 4 vacancies are for the post of Food Analyst, 125 for Technical Officer, 37 for Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO), 4 for Assistant Manager (IT), 4 for Assistant Manager, 33 for Assistant, 1 for Hindi Translator, 19 for Personal Assistant, 3 for IT Assistant, 3 for Junior Assistant Grade- 1, 6 for Assistant Director, 9 for Assistant Director (Technical), and 6 for Deputy Manager. The posts have been notified in two separate advertisements.

Here’s FSSAI CBT 2 exam schedule 2022.