The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for the Constable (Driver)-Male and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022.

According to the schedule, SSC Delhi Police Driver exam will be held on October 21 and the Head Constable on August 27 and 28. Both exams will be held in computer-based mode.

The SSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2268 vacancies, of which, 1411 vacancies are for the post of Constable (Driver)-Male and 857 for Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male/Female in the Delhi Police.

Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ssc.nic.in till July 29.

Here’s SSC Delhi Police exam schedule 2022.