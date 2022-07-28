Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for JEN (Agriculture) 2022 and Librarian Grade-III 2022. The exam timetable is available at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the calendar, the RSMSSB JE Agri Exam 2022 will be held on September 10 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and the second shift from 2.30 to 5.30 PM.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 vacancies of JE in the Agriculture department.

On the other hand, the Board will conduct the Librarian Grade 3 exam 2022 on September 11 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 4.30 PM. The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 460 Librarian posts in the Rajasthan Education Department.

The Board will release a separate notice regarding the admit card.

Here’s RSMSSB exam schedule notice.