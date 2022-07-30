The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conclude the online registrations for Degree Online Services Telangana or TS DOST 2022 for undergraduate degree admissions 2021-22 today, July 30. Candidates can register for DOST 2022 Phase I on official website dost.cgg.gov.in.

The one-time registration fee for all the colleges/courses of one or more Universities is Rs 200.

DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana Universities).

The candidates who have passed TS Intermediate or Class 12 exam or any equivalent recognized examination from other boards/states is eligible to apply.

Here’s TS DOST 2022 official notification.

Steps to apply for TS DOST 2022:

Visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Candidate Pre-Registration” Register and pay the application fee of Rs 200 Log in and proceed with applications

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS DOST 2022.

As per the schedule, the DOST admission process will conclude on September 30 and the classes for the academic year 2022-23 will begin on October 1. The admission process will be conducted in three phases through July and August.