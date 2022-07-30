The Karnataka Examinations Authority has declared the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 today, July 30. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KCET 2022 was held from June 16 to 18 participated by a total of 2,10,829 candidates. The answer keys were released on June 22. Apart from the result, the KEA has also release the final answer key for KCET 2022.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

Steps to check KCET result 2022:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on the link UGCET- 2022 Results Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.