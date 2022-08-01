Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC ASO exam 2022 was held on July 8 at the Ajmer and Jaipur district headquarters. RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 218 posts of ASO under the state Economic and Statistics Department.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key from August 2 to 4 for a fee of Rs 100.

Steps to check RPSC ASO answer key 2022:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Model Answer Key for Asst. Statistical Officer - 2021”

The RPSC ASO answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to RPSC ASO answer key 2022.