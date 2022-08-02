The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the preliminary answer key of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022 on August 4. Candidates will be able to check the answer key along with the question paper and response sheet at the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022 was held on July 27 and 28. The online state-level entrance exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. In total, 75,952 candidates took part in the exam.

The last date for submission of objections on the preliminary answer key is August 8. The result is scheduled to be released on August 22.