The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the admit card for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test-June 2022. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpbose.org.

The HP TET 2022 exam is being held on July 24, 31, August 7, and 13 in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 to 4.30 PM. The admit cards have been released for the TGT Arts, Medical, Punjabi, and Urdu TET exams due on August 7 and 13.

HP TET 2022 will be conducted for the following teaching categories: (i) TGT (Arts) (ii) TGT (NM) (iii) TGT (Medical) (iv) Shastri (v) Language Teacher (vi) JBT (vii) Punjabi (viii) Urdu. To pass HP TET, one needs to score the minimum mark of 60 percent.

Steps to download HP TET admit card 2022:

Visit the official website hpbose.org Go to TET (June 2022) Key in your Application No., Date of Birth and submit The HPTET admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download HPTET admit card 2022.