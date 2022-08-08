Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the result of the Health Worker (Female) recruitment 2022. Candidates can check the result online at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC ANM DV was conducted from June 9 to 18. A total of 17713 candidates qualified in the Main exam to appear for the DV round.

Steps to check UPSSSC ANM result:

Visit official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the result link for Health Worker (Female) 02-Exam/2021 The UPSSSC ANM result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check UPSSSC ANM result 2022.

UPSSSC is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9212 vacancies of Female Health Workers. Online applications were invited in December last year.