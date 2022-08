Xavier School of Management has started the online application for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 today. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website xatonline.in.

XAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023, by XLRI on behalf of XAMI. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for admission.

Application Fee

The registration fee for XAT 2023 (without late fee) is Rs 2000. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each.

Steps to apply for XAT 2023: