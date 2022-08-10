The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) today, August 10. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The Physical Efficiency and Games skill Test is scheduled to commence from August 17 onwards. The result will be announced one week after the last day of tests.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Hall Ticket” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.