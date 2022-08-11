The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the result of Agniveervayu 2022 under the Agnipath scheme 01/2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The exam was conducted from July 24 to 31, 2022.

“Result of STAR 01/2022 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 conducted online from 24 Jul 2022 to 31 Jul 2022 is uploaded and can be viewed under individual candidate’s login. Also, SMS (on registered mobile no.) and email is being forwarded to all the shortlisted candidates,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Agniveer result 2022

Visit official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in Go to “Candidate Login” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Agniveer result 2022.

Selection Process

The Indian Air Force Agneepath selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam. A list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2022 will be published on December 11, 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.