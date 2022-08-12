The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification today for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022. The notification will be released on the official website ssc.nic.in and the online application process will start immediately.

SSC JE exam 2022 will be conducted for the posts of Junior Engineers concerning Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The Paper-I computer-based exam (CBE) will be held in November this year.

The online application window will be open from August 12 to September 2.

To be eligible, the upper age limit is 30/32 years depending on the post as on January 1, 2022, and a degree or a diploma in the relevant field of engineering with some experience required for certain positions.

The application fee is Rs 100.

The SSC JE examination will consist of Paper-I (CBE) (objective-type MCQ) and Paper-II (Descriptive Type).