Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) has released the final result of Prohibition Constable 2021 posts. Candidates can download their results from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 363 candidates (89 female and 274 male) have been shortlisted against 365 notified Prohibition Constable vacancies.

The CSBC Prohibition Constable PET will be conducted on April 26 and 27. A total of 1825 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PET round.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Click on “Results: Final results of Prohibition Constable recruitment.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

