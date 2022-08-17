The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to announce the result of the TS LAWCET and PGLCET examinations 2022 today. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results and download rank cards online at the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 was conducted on July 21 and July 22. The provisional answer keys were released on July 26 and objections were allowed till July 28.

The state-level entrance exam is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission into 3Year / 5Year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. courses in the Colleges of Law in Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.

Steps to check TS LAWCET result 2022: