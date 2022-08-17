The Council of Architecture has released the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) Phase 3. Candidates can download their results from the official website nata.in.

NATA Phase 3 examination was conducted on August 7 — from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM in 137 centers across India and 7 international centres in 131 cities.

NATA 2022 is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

Steps to download NATA 2022 result

Visit the official website nata.in On the homepage, click on “NATA-2022 Registration” Key in your login details and submit Click on scorecard link and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NATA 2022 result.

