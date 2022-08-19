Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC AE exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM (Paper 1- General Studies) and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM (Paper 2- Engineering: Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical).

Steps to download CGPSC AE admit card 2022:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE EXAM -2021(18-08-2022)”

Key in your Application ID, date of birth and submit

The CGPSC AE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service Exam 2021 is being conducted to fill up a total of 83 posts of Assistant Engineer (AE). The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the examination, followed by an interview round.