Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam will be held on August 28 (Sunday)

MPPSC has notified a total of 129 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons in the state Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department. The OMR-based written exam will be conducted to shortlist candidates for interviews and document verification.

Steps to download MPPSC admit card 2022:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ section and click on the link for State Service Preliminary Exam 2021 (when available) Key in your application no, date of birth to login Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

