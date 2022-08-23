Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU) has released the provisional answer key for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates can raise objections till August 25, 2022.

“The objections if any, on the preliminary key can be submitted on or before 25-08-2022 in written with supporting document at the office of the Convener, CPGET, DoA, Osmania University or sent to email id: convenercpget22@gmail.com”

The state level CPGET 2022 (Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests) through Computer Based Tests were conducted during August 11 to 16, 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to the provisional answer key.

Direct link to the answer sheet.

About CPGET 2022

A state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 will be conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc;) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2022-2023.

