DSSSB registrations to conclude soon; apply for 500+ TGT and other posts
Candidates can apply online for the posts at the DSSSB website dsssbonline.nic.in.
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will soon conclude the online applications for recruitment to various posts under different Departments/Local/Autonomous Bodies under Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Candidates can apply online for the posts at DSSSB’s official website dsssbonline.nic.in till August 27.
The recruitment advertisement/notification can be downloaded from the website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB has notified a total of 547 vacancies. The posts are advertised under Advt 07/2022. Candidates can read the eligibility criteria in the official notification.
Here’s DSSSB Advt 07/2022 recruitment notification.
Application Fee
Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100. Women/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman categories are exempted.
Vacancy Details
- Manager (Accounts)- 2
- Deputy Manager (Accounts)- 18
- Junior Labour Welfare Inspector- 7
- Assistant Store Keeper- 5
- Store Attendant- 6
- Accountant- 1
- Tailor Master- 1
- Publication Assistant- 1
- Trained Graduate Teacher TGT- 364
- PGT- 142
Selection Process
The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the website dsssbonline.nic.in
- Click on the new registration link and complete form to create profile
- Login at the portal and apply for the desired post
- Fill application form, upload documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.