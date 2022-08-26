The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the result of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test or TS EdCET 2022 today, August 26. Candidates can download their results from the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EdCET 2022 was conducted on July 26 in three shifts in 19 regional centers (17 in TS and 2 in AP - Kurnool & Vijayawada).

TS EdCET is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE for admissions to BEd (Two years) regular courses in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

Steps to download TS EdCET 2022 result

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Download Rank Card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS EdCET 2022 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.