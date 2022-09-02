Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) has declared the final result of Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2020. Candidates can download their results from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Police Constable PET was held from February 24 to April 8 and was attended by 34,090 candidates. A total of 18,323 candidates have been shortlisted.

The merit list includes the roll numbers of the selected candidates. More instructions are in the result document. The Board has also released the Bihar Police Constable cut-off marks category-wise.

The CSBC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8415 vacancies. The Bihar Police Constable selection will involve a written exam, followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam.

Steps to check Bihar Police Constable final result 2022

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Click on “Results: Final result for the post of Constable in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 05/2020)”

The CSBC Constable result will appear on the screen Download and check by searching roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSBC 8415 result 2021 result.