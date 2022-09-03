Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the interview schedule for the post of Village Development Officer (VDO). Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to commence from September 6 onwards in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 2.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on VDO interview schedule link The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the interview schedule.

As per the notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5390 vacancies. Earlier, the Commission had released the result of Main examination on July 29, 2022 and the Main exam was held on July 9, 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.