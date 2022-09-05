The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has result of the Fireman recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The CSBC Fireman written exam was conducted on March 27 and August 28 for 6,89,594 candidates. Of these, 4,97,072 candidates appeared for the test.

In total, 11,901 candidates have cleared the exam which includes 4465 female and 7436 male candidates. The shortlisted candidates whose roll numbers appear on the merit list are eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round to be held in November 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,380 vacancies, of which, 893 vacancies are for females and 1,487 vacancies are for male candidates.

Steps to download CSBC Fireman result 2022:

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Go to ‘Bihar Fire Services’, click on Fireman written exam result link The CSBC Fireman result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to CSBC Fireman result 2022.