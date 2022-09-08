Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in till September 29 upto 5.00 PM.

The examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of December 2022. The exact date will be announced later. The hall tickets can be downloaded 7 days prior to the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 181 Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 44 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science / Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work or Degree in Sociology. More details in the notification below:

Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application processing fee and examination fee of Rs 200 and Rs 80, respectively. All unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Steps to apply for Extension Officer posts

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Login and apply for Extension Officer vacancies Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

