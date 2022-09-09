Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has deferred the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) re-exam. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 30 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from September 20 onwards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 726 posts in the Bihar state government. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

