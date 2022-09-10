The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay will release the result of JEE Advanced 2022 exams tomorrow, September 11. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2022 was conducted on August 28 — Paper 1 (9.00 AM to 12.00 noon) and Paper 2 (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM). The question papers were released on August 29.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JEE Advanced 2022 result” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.