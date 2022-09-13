The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result and the final answer key of the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 96840 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 883 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. The BPSC CDPO Prelims exam 2022 was held on May 15 (Sunday) at 320 examination centres.

The exam is being held for recruitment to 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by the main exam and personality test/interview round.

Steps to download CDPO result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on “Results: Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CDPO 2021 result.

Direct link to CDPO 2021 final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.