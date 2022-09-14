Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Principal recruitment exam 2022 today. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Principal exam 2022 was held in pen and paper-based mode on June 17. The qualified candidates will have to appear for the Interview/Personality Test.

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 363 Principal vacancies in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. Of these, 208 posts are for male candidates and 155 for female candidates.

Steps to check UPSC Principal result 2022:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “What’s New” tab Now click on “Written Result: 363 Posts of Principal in Education Department, GNCTD”

The UPSC Principal result will appear on the screen Download and check by searching roll number

Direct link to download UPSC Principal result 2022.