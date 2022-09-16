The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced the dates of the computer-based test (CBT) stage 2 for recruitment to various posts. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website fssai.gov.in.

The FSSAI CBT 2 will be held on September 23 and October 1. The exams for Assistant Manager and Assistant Manager (IT) will be held on day 1 (September 23), followed by Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO) and Technical Officer on day 2 (October 1).

“Candidates are strictly advised to carry a printout/hardcopy of E-Admit Card (preferably in color) and also carry one original government Identity Proof as indicated in Point Number 2 of EAdmit Card, failing which he/she will not be allowed to appear in the examination,” said the notice.

The FSSAI conducted the CBT and Written Examinations for various posts advertised under Advertisement No. DR-04/2021 from March 28 to 31. The results were announced on July 6. Shortlisted candidates will appear for the CBT 2 exam.

Here’s FSSAI CBT 2 exam schedule 2022.

Steps to download FSSAI admit card 2022:

Visit official website fssai.gov.in Go to “Jobs@fssai (Careers)” and click on admit card download link Login using candidate user ID and password The FSSAI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download FSSAI admit card 2022.

FSSAI has notified a total of 254 vacancies, of which 4 vacancies are for the post of Food Analyst, 125 for Technical Officer, 37 for Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO), 4 for Assistant Manager (IT), 4 for Assistant Manager, 33 for Assistant, 1 for Hindi Translator, 19 for Personal Assistant, 3 for IT Assistant, 3 for Junior Assistant Grade- 1, 6 for Assistant Director, 9 for Assistant Director (Technical), and 6 for Deputy Manager. The posts have been notified in two separate advertisements.