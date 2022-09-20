Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU) has announced the result of the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 today. Candidates can check and download their results online at the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in.

The state-level TS CPGET 2022 exam through Computer Based Tests was conducted from August 11 to 16. The provisional answer keys were released on August 23 and objections were invited till August 25.

“TS CPGET-2022 results will be released on 20-09-2022 by Prof. R. Libadri, Charmin, TSCHE,” a notice said.

The TS CPGET result has been released by Osmania University in the form of a rank card. The participating universities and their affiliated colleges will provide the cutoff and merit list for candidates to claim admission based on eligibility.

Steps to check TS CPGET result 2022:

Visit official website cpget.tsche.ac.in Click on the CPGET download rank card link Enter hall ticket number, registration Number, date of birth,and hit view rank card button The CPGET result rank card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download TS CPGET 2022 rank card.

About CPGET 2022

The state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 is conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc;) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes (MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2022-2023.