The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started online applications for the Child Development Project Officer (Mains) Competitive Examination 2021. Candidates can apply for the examination on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till October 7.

The BPSC CDPO Main exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on November 8 and 9, 2022. As per the BPSC CDPO Preliminary exam result, a total of 883 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the Main exam.

The exam is being held for recruitment to 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by the main exam and personality test/interview round.

Here’s BPSC CDP Mains notification 2022.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for BPSC CDPO Main 2022: