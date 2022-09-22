Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has admit card for the 2022 Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

According to the schedule, the SSC JHT Paper 1 exam 2022 will be held on October 1.

SSC JHT exam will be held as an open competitive examination for recruitment of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Translators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from time to time.

Steps to download SSC JHT admit card 2022: