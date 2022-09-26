The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the September session result for MAT 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website mat.aima.in.

The AIMA MAT PBT examination was conducted on September 4 and the CBT was held on September 18.

“In case of any clarification regarding the MAT result, please send e-mail to matibt@aima.in or Contact: 8130338839, 9599030586 (between 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM) Contact: 011-47673020 (between 09:00 AM to 05:30 PM),” reads the notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on MAT Sep 2022 Result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.