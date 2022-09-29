Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the result of the TN Police Sub Inspector physical tests 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

TNUSRB SI PET exams were conducted for candidates who had cleared the TN Police SI written exam.

Provisionally selected candidates are eligible to appear for the viva-voce round. Details regarding the vica-voce will be issued later.

The TNUSRB SI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 444 vacancies, of which 399 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) posts in TN Police.

Steps to check TN Police SI result 2022:

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in Glick on category-wise result link under Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2022 The TNUSRB SI PET result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct links: