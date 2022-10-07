Today, October 7, is the last date to apply for the post of Assistant Legal Remembrancer (ALR)/ District Litigation Officer (DLO) in the Department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Law from a University established by law in India with at least two years actual practice at Bar to be certified by the concerned District and Session Judge.

Application Fee

The applicants from the reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now Click on the application link Fill up the application form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.