The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will conclude the online registration process for NMIMS Management Aptitude Test or NMAT 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website mba.com.

The NMAT 2022 exam will be conducted from October 10 to December 19, 2022. The candidate can take the NMAT exam three times in a given testing year.

Steps to apply for NMAT registration 2022:

Visit the official website mba.com On the homepage, fill in the details and create a profile Fill up the registration form, pay the fee and schedule your exam Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for NMAT registration 2022.

The NMAT by GMAC exam is used for admissions to some of the leading graduate business programmes in emerging markets including India, South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria and Morocco. NMAT 2022 is a computer-based exam and has three sections - Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning.