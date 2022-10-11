SSC Delhi Police Driver admit card 2022 released; here’s how to download
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination-2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.
According to the schedule, SSC Delhi Police Driver exam will be held on October 21.
The SSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2268 vacancies, of which, 1411 vacancies are for the post of Constable (Driver)-Male and 857 for Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male/Female in the Delhi Police.
Here’s SSC Delhi Police exam schedule 2022.
Steps to download SSC Delhi Police Driver admit card 2022:
- Visit regional websites of SSC
- Go to ‘admit card’ tab – ‘Others’ – click on Constable (Driver) - Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 link
- Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth
- The SSC Delhi Police admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.